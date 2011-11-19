Rent Lady Gaga's Old Manhattan Apartment For $1,850 A Month

60 Minutes blew up Lady Gaga‘s spot last winter when a profile of the singer revealed the location of her self-mythologized Lower East Side tenement building: 176 Stanton. (It also revealed some shady construction work undertaken by the landlord.) Now, CitiHabitats is listing what is supposedly her old one-bedroom unit for $1,850/month. In comparison, Gaga paid $1,100 a month to live there, though we’re picturing more glitter, leotards, and leftover Juicy Couture from the NYU days.



This post originally appeared on Curbed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.