Now You Can Rent Kate Winslet's Stunning Chelsea Penthouse For $30,000 A Month

Julie Zeveloff
kate winslet apartment

Photo: Jaguar PS/Shutterstock.com and Town Residential

Two years after divorcing director Sam Mendes, Kate Winslet is renting out the far west Chelsea apartment the pair once shared, according to The New York Daily News.The price tag on the four-bedroom loft is a whopping $30,000 a month.

According to the NYDN, Mendes signed the apartment over to Winslet for $2.15 million, who lived there with her children after the divorce. The couple bought it for just under $5 million in 2004.

The apartment, in the Eagle Condominium near the High Line, has a 1,700-square-foot wraparound terrace and is light and airy.

One of the best features of the apartment is a gigantic corner great room.

It has oversize windows and a wood-burning fireplace.

The apartment has four bedrooms in total.

They are pretty sparse.

The master bathroom is all white, as well.

One of the biggest perks is a 1,700-square-foot wraparound terrace. Check out those city views.

The Hudson River—and High Line Park—are right nearby.

Check out the floor plan. The boutique condo has only 12 units.

Want to go west?

A crazy Boulder home with a water slide and lazy river is a steal at $3 million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.