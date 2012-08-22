Now You Can Rent Kate Winslet's Stunning Chelsea Penthouse For $30,000 A Month

Photo: Jaguar PS/Shutterstock.com and Town Residential

Two years after divorcing director Sam Mendes, Kate Winslet is renting out the far west Chelsea apartment the pair once shared, according to The New York Daily News.The price tag on the four-bedroom loft is a whopping $30,000 a month.



According to the NYDN, Mendes signed the apartment over to Winslet for $2.15 million, who lived there with her children after the divorce. The couple bought it for just under $5 million in 2004.

The apartment, in the Eagle Condominium near the High Line, has a 1,700-square-foot wraparound terrace and is light and airy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.