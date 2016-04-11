You can now rent Eli Manning's swanky New Jersey condo for $18,000 a month

Eli Manning, quarterback of the New York Giants, has put his New Jersey digs up for rent for $18,000 a month.
The 3,500-square-foot condo has been up for sale since May 2015, with a listing price of $5.2 million, but it has just recently become available to rent. It’s a triple unit with stunning Hudson River views, a playroom, and an office, all in one of Hoboken’s most luxurious buildings, the Hudson Tea Building.
Manning is heading out after eight years at this home because he needs a bigger place for his family, according to a spokesperson from Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
The condo is listed with Lisa Poggi of the Sroka Worldwide Team of Douglas Elliman. Take a look inside the famous quarterback’s quarters, below.
The view across the Hudson River from the Hoboken condo offers a picture-perfect shot of the iconic Empire State Building.
Exposed brick and wood ceilings add a rustic feel to the otherwise contemporary condo. There are oak floors throughout.
The playroom has high ceilings and bright touches. Manning and his wife have three daughters; their youngest is just over a year old.
The master bedroom is done up in neutral tones -- a soothing place to rest your head after an intense day on the field.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.