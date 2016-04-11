You can now rent Eli Manning's swanky New Jersey condo for $18,000 a month

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Manning’s three-bedroom condo is on the market for $5.2 million.

Eli Manning, quarterback of the New York Giants, has put his New Jersey digs up for rent for $18,000 a month.

The 3,500-square-foot condo has been up for sale since May 2015, with a listing price of $5.2 million, but it has just recently become available to rent. It’s a triple unit with stunning Hudson River views, a playroom, and an office, all in one of Hoboken’s most luxurious buildings, the Hudson Tea Building.

Manning is heading out after eight years at this home because he needs a bigger place for his family, according to a spokesperson from Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The condo is listed with Lisa Poggi of the Sroka Worldwide Team of Douglas Elliman. Take a look inside the famous quarterback’s quarters, below.

The view across the Hudson River from the Hoboken condo offers a picture-perfect shot of the iconic Empire State Building. Courtesy of Douglas Elliman The three-bedroom, triple-unit condo is laid out to maximise the view windows. Courtesy of Douglas Elliman A spacious kitchen includes a booth-style breakfast table. Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Exposed brick and wood ceilings add a rustic feel to the otherwise contemporary condo. There are oak floors throughout. Courtesy of Douglas Elliman The playroom has high ceilings and bright touches. Manning and his wife have three daughters; their youngest is just over a year old. Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Here's one of the bedrooms. The huge windows allow in plenty of light. Courtesy of Douglas Elliman The master bedroom is done up in neutral tones -- a soothing place to rest your head after an intense day on the field. Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Sunsets look like they're sublime from the living room. Courtesy of Douglas Elliman The unit, which is one of the most expensive listings in Hoboken, has three bathrooms. Courtesy of Douglas Elliman Another shot of the bright, airy kitchen with limestone countertops. Courtesy of Douglas Elliman

