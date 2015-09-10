Take a tour of millionaire magician David Copperfield's private island, which you can rent for $57,000 a night

In 2006, world-famous illusionist David Copperfield reportedly spent $US50 million on a private island called Musha Cay in the southern Bahamas.
After five years and $US40 million worth of remodeling work, Copperfield completed what he calls the “most magical vacation destination in the world.” He also acquired 10 additional islands nearby, completing an archipelago now known as the Islands of Copperfield Bay.
Sergey Brin married now ex-wife Anne Wojcicki on Musha Cay, and Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, and Johnny Depp have all vacationed there.
Musha Cay can also be booked by anyone through HomeAway for a whopping $US57,000 a night.
With a slew of amenities, including an outdoor theatre, a private speedboat, and beach-side daybeds, Musha Cay accommodates those seeking both relaxation and adventure.
There are five separate homes situated around Musha Cay, which can accommodate up to 24 guests in total.
The listing describes the architectural style as English colonial with a tropical flair. High ceilings and mahogany wood terraces are common features.
Musha Cay is the main island, one of 11 owned by Copperfield. In total, the Islands of Copperfield Bay have 40 private beaches.
The beach makes for a more sophisticated setting by night. The dock is lit only by torches, the setting sun, and rising moon.
For ultimate relaxation, take a snooze in a beach-side day bed, or soak in one of the four hot tubs.
Remaining active is easy with access to bikes, a gym, and a lighted championship tennis court. There's also table tennis if you're not looking to break a sweat.
Explore the waters on a 28-foot Nautilus Rib Catamaran, a 23-foot jet boat, Boston Whalers, sailboats, paddle boards, or jet skis, which are all included.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.