Take a tour of millionaire magician David Copperfield's private island, which you can rent for $57,000 a night

Brittany Fowler
Great Exuma villaCourtesy of HomeAwaySpend your next Caribbean vacation on the famous illusionist’s private island.

In 2006, world-famous illusionist David Copperfield reportedly spent $US50 million on a private island called Musha Cay in the southern Bahamas.

After five years and $US40 million worth of remodeling work, Copperfield completed what he calls the “most magical vacation destination in the world.” He also acquired 10 additional islands nearby, completing an archipelago now known as the Islands of Copperfield Bay.

Sergey Brin married now ex-wife Anne Wojcicki on Musha Cay, and Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, and Johnny Depp have all vacationed there.

Musha Cay can also be booked by anyone through HomeAway for a whopping $US57,000 a night.

With a slew of amenities, including an outdoor theatre, a private speedboat, and beach-side daybeds, Musha Cay accommodates those seeking both relaxation and adventure.

Welcome to 150 acres of pure paradise in the Exuma Cay islands, south of Nassau in the Bahamas.

Courtesy of HomeAway

There are five separate homes situated around Musha Cay, which can accommodate up to 24 guests in total.

Courtesy of HomeAway

The listing describes the architectural style as English colonial with a tropical flair. High ceilings and mahogany wood terraces are common features.

Courtesy of HomeAway

Musha Cay is the main island, one of 11 owned by Copperfield. In total, the Islands of Copperfield Bay have 40 private beaches.

Courtesy of HomeAway

You can dine in the 2,200 square-foot Balinese Beach Pavilion.

Courtesy of HomeAway

The beach makes for a more sophisticated setting by night. The dock is lit only by torches, the setting sun, and rising moon.

Courtesy of HomeAway

If you're planning a romantic evening, forget the dock and feast on the beach at sunset.

Courtesy of HomeAway

For ultimate relaxation, take a snooze in a beach-side day bed, or soak in one of the four hot tubs.

Courtesy of HomeAway

Remaining active is easy with access to bikes, a gym, and a lighted championship tennis court. There's also table tennis if you're not looking to break a sweat.

Courtesy of HomeAway

Explore the waters on a 28-foot Nautilus Rib Catamaran, a 23-foot jet boat, Boston Whalers, sailboats, paddle boards, or jet skis, which are all included.

Courtesy of HomeAway

To end the night, sprawl out on a comfy lounge chair with an after-dinner drink and a movie at Dave's Drive-In.

Courtesy of HomeAway

