Take a tour of millionaire magician David Copperfield's private island, which you can rent for $57,000 a night

Courtesy of HomeAway Spend your next Caribbean vacation on the famous illusionist’s private island.

In 2006, world-famous illusionist David Copperfield reportedly spent $US50 million on a private island called Musha Cay in the southern Bahamas.

After five years and $US40 million worth of remodeling work, Copperfield completed what he calls the “most magical vacation destination in the world.” He also acquired 10 additional islands nearby, completing an archipelago now known as the Islands of Copperfield Bay.

Sergey Brin married now ex-wife Anne Wojcicki on Musha Cay, and Oprah Winfrey, Bill Gates, and Johnny Depp have all vacationed there.

Musha Cay can also be booked by anyone through HomeAway for a whopping $US57,000 a night.

With a slew of amenities, including an outdoor theatre, a private speedboat, and beach-side daybeds, Musha Cay accommodates those seeking both relaxation and adventure.

