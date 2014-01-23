This Apartment Is Going For $US20,000 On Airbnb Over Super Bowl Weekend

Airbnb If you have an extra $US20k lying around, you’re in luck!

The Super Bowl is just a couple weeks away, and New Jersey is gearing up to host the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos at MetLife stadium.

By default, New York City is also preparing for February 2. Though it would have been relatively wilder had either New York team made it to the game, Super Bowl Sunday is always a big deal.

This year, people will be flocking from near and far to get to the game. With hotels at sky high prices (the Hyatt Andaz on 5th Avenue has rooms going for $US900/night that weekend, while the Waldorf=Astoria is currently sold out), many people will turn to alternative rooming options that weekend thanks to services like Airbnb.

This gives New Yorkers a unique opportunity to make a buck.

Airbnb allows you to put a room or apartment or house up for rent for any price you choose. You put up a profile photo, lots of pictures of your place, and your asking price. People who stay leave reviews. It’s like you’re your own little hotel or bed and breakfast.

Corey Thibodeau says he didn’t think twice when he listed his Chelsea apartment for rent on Airbnb over Super Bowl weekend.

The 29-year-old Director of Digital at Weber Shandwick told Business Insider that this was the first time he’s put his apartment up for a weekend rental, but he didn’t want to miss the opportunity to make some money.

“I can always crash on a friend’s couch,” he told us.

Right now, there are hundreds of listings on Airbnb for NYC apartments available for Super Bowl weekend, ranging anywhere between $US160/night for a private room in a shared space to $US6,500/night in a full apartment.

Yes, you read that correctly. Staying in this Soho apartment over Super Bowl weekend will set you back over $US20k.

Let’s take a look!

The listing says the apartment is a three-bedroom, 2.5 bath with a jacuzzi tub and steam shower.

The owner boasts a large living room and kitchen with new appliances, and a washer/dryer in the apartment (a true luxury in this city).

It looks huge.

It also looks clean, which is important.

They weren’t lying about the appliances.

And here are the amenities:

The apartment, which accommodates up to eight people if you’re OK with sharing a bed, also seems to have plenty of couch space.

And according to the listing, there’s no extra fee if you have more than eight guests staying! So round up 20 of your best friends and you can get in and out for about $US1,000 apiece. You just might have to sleep on the floor.

Click here to see the full listing on Airbnb.

