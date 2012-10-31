You Can Rent An Entire Luxury Hotel In St Mortiz Over The Holidays

Photo: Statigram

Want space and privacy this Christmas? You can now rent out an entire luxury hotel in St Mortiz throughout the festive season.Large families willing to spend lavishly in order to escape domestic duty this Christmas could well find themselves lured to St Moritz in the Swiss Alps. This year, the five-star, 60-suite boutique Carlton Hotel, St. Mortiz is advertising the property to groups who may be seeking to rent it out in its entirety.



Built in 1913, the hotel was refurbished in 2007 and is celebrating the arrival of its centenary by unveiling its new penthouse suite – the largest in St. Moritz – this winter. Although luxury properties are occasionally rented out on an exclusive basis by wealthy travellers from Russia, the Middle East and elsewhere, it’s less usual for properties to publicly advertise their amenability to these arrangements.

Anyone looking to hire the hotel will have access to its range of facilities, including the aforementioned 60 suites, two restaurants, two bars, a sun terrace and 1,200sq metre spa. Breakfast and access to a kids’ club are also included, and the hotel owners are throwing in free Wi-Fi access.

St Moritz itself has long been renowned as a ski and sports resort and in winter the array of eccentric activities it offers includes greyhound racing, polo, ‘ice golf’ and cricket. The offer to rent the entire hotel is available throughout the winter season (from December 14, 2012 to April 1, 2013) and costs from CHF80,000 ($84,575) per night.

