Now You Can Rent Out A Picturesque European Village For Your Next Business Meeting

Alpbach, Austria

Photo: alpbach.at

It’s no secret the Eurozone isn’t doing too well these days.But some European villages are fighting back with creative plans to raise necessary funds.



Xnet is offering the world’s well-to-do companies the chance to rent out entire villages for their next conference or work outing, Shane McGinley with Arabian Business reports.

Starting at the low price of $60,000, a company can rent time in a number of Austrian or German villages, which include the wine-growing town of Deidesheim or Alpbach, a picturesque hamlet in the Tyrolean Alps.

Companies can have their names etched in the snow, create their own currency for the length of the conference, and rename streets and squares to anything promoting their brand.

Companies that have taken advantage of this rather inventive strategy include Hyundai, Semens, and Price Waterhouse Coopers, according to Xnet.

