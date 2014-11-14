You Can Rent A Room In The Original Facebook Mansion

A new Craigslist posting by a group of renters in Los Altos, California is advertising the chance to experience a piece of Facebook history.

According to the listing, several rooms are available in the home that Mark Zuckerberg and the Facebook team lived in during the early days of the social network.

Zuckerberg lived in the Westbrook Avenue home from September 2004 until January 2005, court documents show. He only purchased the bare minimum of furniture — a couch, table, and some chairs — and piled his clothes on the floor instead of buying a dresser.

It seems that the current residents have furnished it a bit more.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.