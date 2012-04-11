This London Flat Comes With A Butler And An Aston Martin—Rent It During The Summer Olympics For $17,600 A NIGHT

Photo: AP Photo/Alastair Gran

If you haven’t booked a room to stay in for the 2012 Summer Olympics yet, there is still at least one available—if you can afford $17,600 a night.A five-bedroom flat in London’s exclusive Hyde Park neighbourhood is renting for that much during the games, according to The Daily Mail. And with that hefty price tag comes a reception room, a formal dining room, a maid, a butler, and an Aston Martin.



Currently, there are still rooms available at some hotels for various points during the games, but expect them to be fully booked soon, Simon Negger, spokesman for the Maybourne Hotel Group told The Daily Mail.

