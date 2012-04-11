This London Flat Comes With A Butler And An Aston Martin—Rent It During The Summer Olympics For $17,600 A NIGHT

Meredith Galante
hyde park flat $17,400 a night london olympics

Photo: AP Photo/Alastair Gran

If you haven’t booked a room to stay in for the 2012 Summer Olympics yet, there is still at least one available—if you can afford $17,600 a night.A five-bedroom flat in London’s exclusive Hyde Park neighbourhood is renting for that much during the games, according to The Daily Mail. And with that hefty price tag comes a reception room, a formal dining room, a maid, a butler, and an Aston Martin.

Currently, there are still rooms available at some hotels for various points during the games, but expect them to be fully booked soon, Simon Negger, spokesman for the Maybourne Hotel Group told The Daily Mail

If you rent this luxury flat, you get your own maid.

There are five spacious bedrooms.

The design of the room is minimalistic.

You also get a butler.

There are actually five separate flats available in this building during the Olympic games.

There's a formal dining room, so you can show off your fancy hotel room to guests.

Hotel space is already hard to come by for this summer's Olympic games.

The reception room has a grand piano.

There's a spot to do some work.

There's a balcony off the flat so you can take in the park.

The main living room makes you feel as if you have double vision.

Now take a look where the Royals will be staying during the games.

DON'T MISS: The Palace William And Kate Will Call Home Just Got A $19 Million Facelift >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.