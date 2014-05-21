Women Are Using 'Rent-A-Gent' To Hire Men To Do Chores And Go On Dates

What can’t money buy?

A service called Rent-A-Gent lets women choose a male companion from a list of “smart and handsome men.“

For $US200 bucks an hour, men can serve as handymen, dates, or personal chefs.

The only rule? The relationship can’t get physical on the clock.

It has been written about previously, but now ABC 7 Chicago has a first-hand account of a woman named Marina who shelled out the dough for Eric on Rent-A-Gent.

Eric’s profile on the site says he “loves the outdoors, culture and also active and social causes.” He also suggested he’d be down for a rock-climbing date.

Marina says using Rent-A-Gent is easier than traditional dating sites because you’re paying for a service instead of banking on feelings and mind games.

There are tons of guys on the site, divided into categories based on their profession.

After selecting, booking, and paying for two hours with Eric, he and Marina went rock-climbing.

“Two hours of fun,” Marina says, “no strings attached.”

But a dating expert tells ABC7 that this could hurt a woman’s chance at finding true love — if you can just hire someone who’s attractive, you may be dismissing potential suitors who want to make you happy without a price tag.

Rent-A-Gent’s CEO, a woman named Sara Shikhman, says the interview process to become one of the site’s “Gents” is rigorous — sometimes she can interview up to 100 men before finding one suitable guy.

You have to show off all of your talents in front of a panel of women.

When asked if her company simply exists to objectify men, Shikhman says “it’s the modern world and we have lots of different options.”

You can read ABC7’s full story on Rent-A-Gent here, and watch the Nightline special on Rent-A-Gent from May 20th here.

