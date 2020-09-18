You and 13 friends can rent a mansion in the mountains of Georgia and make s'mores around the fire pit for $25 a night

Vrbo The mansion is available for rent on Vrbo.

There’s a 3,200-square-foot mansion in the mountains of Clayton, Georgia.

It can sleep 14 people, and it features massive windows, a bookcase that doubles as a secret door, a fire pit, and stunning mountain views.

The cabin is available for rent on Vrbo, and it costs $US345 a night at the time of writing, which is just $US25 per person between 14 guests.

A mansion is tucked into the mountains of Clayton, Georgia.

The beautiful home is 3,200 square feet, and it sleeps 14 guests.

The mansion is available for rent throughout the year on Vrbo.

The home has a distinctly rustic style.

Vrbo The kitchen.

The mansion features hardwood floors, massive ceilings, and exposed beams.

The kitchen has a large refrigerator and double oven.

You can gather for dinner at the table or countertop.

Vrbo The dining room.

The table overlooks a large window, so you can have dinner with a view.

It features bench seating for 12, while the countertop seats five, according to the Vrbo listing.

You can retire to the screened-in porch after dinner.

Vrbo The screened-in porch.

The porch features comfy chairs and a fireplace to keep you warm during the winter months.

Or you might cosy up in the great room.

Vrbo The great room.

The room has comfy couches, tall ceilings, and a fireplace.

The giant windows are arguably the best part of the room, as they overlook the mountains.

The couch also doubles as a sleeper sofa, where two guests can sleep.

The mansion sleeps 14 guests across four bedrooms.

Vrbo The master bedroom.

The master bedroom has a king-sized bed. The wooden ceiling gives the room a cosy feel.

The house features two other bedrooms with queen-sized beds.

The master bedroom has a private porch.

Vrbo The private porch.

Like the other patios, the master bedroom porch offers mountain views.

You can have a private moment of relaxation on the porch’s rocking chairs.

The master bathroom has both a jacuzzi and walk-in shower.

Vrbo The master bathroom.

The jacuzzi sits next to a large window, so you don’t have to miss out on a moment of mountain views while you bathe.

The shower also features a seat for added comfort.

The house has 3.5 bathrooms in total.

The bonus room features a reading nook and built-in bookshelves.

Vrbo The reading nook.

The nook sits against a window, offering more views of the mountain.

One of the bookshelves in the nook actually doubles as a secret door.

The room behind the bookshelf features three sets of bunk beds.

Vrbo The room features bunk beds.

Most of the guests will have to stay in this room if you fill the house with 14 people.

It has an en-suite bathroom.

The home is also equipped with Wi-Fi.

The property features an outdoor space.

Vrbo The mountains sit near the house.

The home sits on four private acres of property, according to its Vrbo listing.

The outdoor space includes a fire pit, which would be the perfect spot for roasting marshmallows.

Vrbo The home has a fire pit.

Chairs surround the pit, so you can watch the sunset while staying warm by the fire.

A stay at the mansion costs $US345 per night at the time of writing.

Vrbo The mansion costs $US25 between 14 guests.

Between 14 guests, the cost would only be $US24.64 per night per guest.

The home has a minimum 2-night stay, and an additional cleaning service that costs $US75 is available for longer stays.

You can learn more about the mansion here.

