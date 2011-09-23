Travel In Style With An International Bachelor Pad

Photo: Airbnb

There’s a new way for bachelor’s hoping to live a bi-coastal lifestyle to crash in luxurious pads across the world for a weekend or a month at the time.Airbnb’s Sublets feature offers weekend and monthly rentals for the jet set crowd.



If you’re looking for some place to crash domestically, New York, Portland, Miami, Los Angeles, San Fransisco, Austin and Washington D.C. all have rentals.

Abroad, Munich, Vienna, Paris, Prague, Sydney, Rome, Athens and more have places to rent.

Rentals range from $5,856 a month in Reykjavik, Iceland to $129,320 a month in Aspen.

