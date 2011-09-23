Travel In Style With An International Bachelor Pad

There’s a new way for bachelor’s hoping to live a bi-coastal lifestyle to crash in luxurious pads across the world for a weekend or a month at the time.Airbnb’s Sublets feature offers weekend and monthly rentals for the jet set crowd.

If you’re looking for some place to crash domestically, New York, Portland, Miami, Los Angeles, San Fransisco, Austin and Washington D.C. all have rentals.

Abroad, Munich, Vienna, Paris, Prague, Sydney, Rome, Athens and more have places to rent.

Rentals range from $5,856 a month in Reykjavik, Iceland to $129,320 a month in Aspen.

A penthouse on a golf course in Torre-Pacheco, Murcia for $3,315 a month

A flat in San Fransisco for $5,330 a month

A villa in Castricum, Noord-Holland for $5,833 a month

A penthouse in Mímisvegur, Reykjavik for $5,856 a month

Loft on Wall Street in New York goes for $7,274 a month

A house in Austin Texas for $7,339 a month

An ocean villa in Kapolei, HI for $9,050 a month

A pool-side villa in Greece for $10,144

A home in Breckenridge, CO for $11,870 a month

Pool home in Miami for $19,398 a month

A chic compound in Beverly Hills for $37,179 a month

A Vegas penthouse for $61,427 per month

A ski house in Squaw Valley, Calif for $80,825 per month

An Aspen mansion for $129,320 per month

Prefer a hotel?

