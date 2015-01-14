The Manhattan Mansion Roman Abramovich Almost Bought Is Now Available To Rent For $80,000 A Month

The gorgeous Fifth Avenue mansion that Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich almost bought for $US75 million is now available to rent for $US80,000 a month, according to Curbed New York.

The rent was price chopped from the original $US150,000-a-month asking price from back in October, presumably from lack of interest.

Now the triplex is back, this time for almost half the rent. Curbed reports that the owner, heiress Angelika Ivanc, is spending time out of town with her children and is hoping to find a suitable tenant.

More than a year ago, Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich was in contract to purchase three of the five apartments in the building at 828 Fifth Avenue from the family of late British real estate developer Howard Ronson, which included the penthouse, a triplex, and a duplex apartment.

The deal fell through after the seller — Ronson’s widow, Ivanc — reportedly held out because she thought she could get more money from the Russian mogul.

Abramovich had reportedly bought another apartment in the building, and was trying to purchase the final unit so he could restore the mansion to its former glory. Now it looks like that dream may never happen.

But for those with $US80,000 to throw around each month, the eight-bedroom co-op is now available to rent on Stribling & Associates as well as Sotheby’s real estate.

An interesting mix of classic and modern with tall ceilings and eight bedrooms, the home even has a rooftop terrace that looks out over Central Park.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.