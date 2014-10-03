Insane Manhattan Mansion Roman Abramovich Almost Bought Is Now Available To Rent For $US150,000 A Month

The gorgeous Fifth Avenue mansion that Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich almost bought for $US75 million is now available to rent for $US150,000 a month, according to The Real Deal.

Almost a year ago, Abramovich was in contract to purchase three of the five apartments in the building at 828 Fifth Avenue from the family of late British real estate developer Howard Ronson, which included the penthouse, a triplex, and a duplex apartment.

The deal fell through after the seller — Ronson’s widow, heiress Engelika Ivanc — reportedly held out because she thought she could get more money from the Russian mogul.

Abramovich had reportedly bought another apartment in the building, and was trying to purchase the final unit so he could restore the mansion to its former glory. Now it looks like that dream may never happen.

But for those with $US150,000 to throw around each month, the eight-bedroom co-op is now available to rent on Stribling & Associates.

An interesting mix of classic and modern with tall ceilings and eight bedrooms, the home even has a rooftop terrace that looks out over Central Park.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.