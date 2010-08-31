Newsweek Photog's Life Was Ruined By Going On "The Real Housewives Of D.C."

You probably already know this, but many of the cast members on Bravo’s various “Real Housewives” series are not what they seem.



On the New York show, for instance, the cast members come off as prestigious socialites who get written about in Page Six and the style section of The New York Times. But real socialites tend not to participate in mass-market reality television programs (there are exceptions, of course), and these people only started being covered in Page Six and The Times because they got famous for being on a mass-market reality television program.

Then there’s New Jersey cast member Teresa Giudice. On the show, she always brags about how rich she is and how much money she drops on fancy housewares and over-the-top birthday parties for her brat children. But in reality, Giudice and her husband are in debt to the tune of $11 million. In fact, all of the Jersey Housewives and their mates seem to be having financial problems despite the opulent lifestyles they lead on camera.

But sometimes, people end up on these shows who actually were, all at once, important, wealthy, esteemed and well-known, prior to their reality fame. (As opposed to the people who end up on these shows because they are fame-whores.)

One such individual is Charless Ommanney, the (now former) husband of “The Real Housewives of D.C.” star Cat Ommanney. The New York Times Sunday Styles section profiled him this past weekend.

Ommanney, it turns out, comes form a long-line of Navy admirals. He’s an award-winning photojournalist for Newsweek who covered the wars in Rwanda and Bosnia, and the White House for nine years. He has “real access to power in Washington, or at least to the Oval Office.” George W. Bush even has cute little nicknames for him.

But now, as we learn in The Times piece, Ommanney’s life is kind of a mess. Thanks to his participation in the show, his marriage has imploded, various friends and D.C. power players are all “shocked and dismayed” that he even agreed to do it in the first place, and “he’s lost his ability to fade into the woodwork.” All of which caused him to flee the nation’s capital for Miami.

Sarah Wildman reports:

“I haven’t seen it, but I’ve seen the previews and I made a promise to myself to not sit and watch my ex-wife,” Mr. Ommanney, sounding miserable, said by telephone from Miami. “It’s just too painful. I’ve got eight more weeks of hundreds of Facebook requests from people I don’t know. I’d almost like to go and live in Katmandu. I have very few regrets in my life, but this is the one.”

…

Described by friends and colleagues alike as never one to step in front of the camera, even to promote his own work, suddenly Mr. Ommanney has become the story. As the weeks of filming progressed, he stopped contacting friends. “Primarily I was embarrassed,” he said. “Secondly, people didn’t want anything to do with it. People were like: ‘Are there going to be cameras there? I don’t want dinner. Are there people from Bravo filming it? Are you miked?’ “

You have to feel a little bad for the guy, but really, has he NOT seen any of the other “Housewives” shows? He’s clearly a media savvy fellow. So how could he not have known what he was getting himself into?

“At the end of the day, it was innocent. I wanted happiness for someone I was in love with. I put all my reservations aside and said: ‘Go for it. Do it if it makes you happy.’ Then I regretted it. I lost touch with everyone, and mix that with my marriage falling apart and the show taking over, it was very sad.”

We can’t wait to hear what Ms. Ommanney has to say about this at the reunion show.

