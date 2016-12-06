This gun sprays stem cells on burn victims to regrow skin without scars

RenovaCare has developed a product that’s turning science fiction into science fact.

The device is called the SkinGun and it is the result of a decade of regenerative research.

It shoots burn victims with their own stem cells, these cells then aid the skin to heal with no scars.

It needs further testing and clinical research before it will be in hospitals. The company is waiting for approval for commercial use in the US.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

