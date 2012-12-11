CHART OF THE DAY: The Epic Implosion Of The Green Energy Bubble

A stock index that exclusively lists renewable energy companies in down 98 per cent since fall of 2008, reports The Washington Times).



The RENIXX tracks the world´s 30 largest companies in the renewable energy industry. They are given a weighting in the index is based on the market capitalisation.

Companies in the index include First Solar, Suntech and Trina Solar.

The index closed last week at 159.36 points.

Compare that with its all-time high of 1918.71 in December of 2007.

Here’s a chart showing the movement through June:

Photo: RENIXX/IWR.de

The index currently has a market capitalisation (free float) of approximately 11.07 Billion Euro.

Compare that with 28.67 Billion in 2009.

As of this summer, a RENIXX Powerpoint presentation showed the company remained bullish about its companies, pointing to the finite nature of fossil fuels and booming installed capacity for solar and wind facilities.

