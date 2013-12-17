US Solar And Wind Growth Will Blow Away All Other Energy Sources In The Coming Decades

Renewable energy production will grow faster than any other power source through 2040, according to the EIA.

In its new annual energy outlook, the agency forecasts that from 2012 to 2040, solar, wind and geothermal production will have nearly doubled over the next 25 years. The next closest is natural gas, which will have grown 56%.

Strangely, EIA does not break down renewables into solar and wind. That may be because, despite its surging growth rate, renewables will still comprise just 3.8% of total energy production in 2040, compared with 38% for natgas.

Anyway, here’s our mockup of the growth data:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.