Renewable Energy Goes Bankrupt Down South

Global Energy Holdings Group, an Atlanta-based renewable energy company, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection — demonstrating, ironically, the harsh outcome of limited resources.
Yahoo Green News: In a filing Wednesday, Global estimated assets at about $28 million, and liabilities at about $3.7 million.
Global Energy, formerly known as Xethanol Corp., warned in a recent securities filing that it needed substantial additional capital, but that the credit crunch has made it difficult to sell assets or obtain financing.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.