Here's the only way to get your passport renewed in 24 hours

Realising your passport has expired days or even hours before a flight can be costly, and it can potentially ruin your travel plans.

Most people make the mistake of paying expeditors who charge up to $US500. The New York Passport Agency, with an average 4.5 star rating on Yelp, can turn your paperwork around the same day for just $US170.

