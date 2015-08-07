Here's the only way to get your passport renewed in 24 hours

Realising your passport has expired days or even hours before a flight can be costly, and it can potentially ruin your travel plans.
Most people make the mistake of paying expeditors who charge up to $US500. The New York Passport Agency, with an average 4.5 star rating on Yelp, can turn your paperwork around the same day for just $US170.
