ReneSola (SOL) Will Triple, Says Piper: Here's Why

ReneSola (SOL), a China-based manufacturer and seller of solar wafers, has not been immune to the recent solar sell-off. Specifically, the past month has seen the stock lose about half of its market cap. But no worries, says Piper.
The firm sees SOL beating Q2 consensus and then nearly tripling because of 3 main drivers:
- higher ASPs (Average Selling Prices)
- yield/efficiency improvements
- capacity expansion slightly ahead of plans
Piper reiterates BUY on ReneSola (SOL), target $35.
