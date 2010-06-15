Renegade South Korean Group Petitions UN With "8 Questions Needing Answers" About Cheonan Report

A copy of the letter obtained by JoongAng Daily

While South Korean diplomats prepare to speak before the UN Security Council this week on the Cheonan sinking, a major Korean civic group just pulled the rug out.



People’s Solidarity for Participatory Democracy submitted a comprehensive rebuttal to the official report that found North Korea guilty of torpedoing the Cheonan warship. It includes these “eight questions needing answers,” in admittedly bad English (via JoongAng Daily):

Had been really a torpedo-induced water column? No such severe injuries evident of a torpedo explosion found in the bodies of survivors and deceased soldiers Is it true that there is no TOD recordings from the early stage of the Cheonan incident? There are no severe damages evident of an explosion on the severed surface, on the bottom of the ship and in the interior of the hull. Why the military concealed the finding and refloating of the gas turbine room? And why did they omit the investigation of the gas turbine room from investigating? Were the oxidized aluminium substances, not gun powder, evident of an explosion? What is the profile of the YONO class submarine? Is it understandable that the submarine had not been followed for several days by the ROK and the U.S. surveillance? Why couldn’t a torpedo launch be detected?

Meanwhile, Russian experts just determined North Korea cannot with absolute certainty be held responsible for the shipwreck.

Is it possible that North Korea didn’t sink the Cheonan? More likely this is just the most bungled presentation of evidence to the UN since 2003 — although with a different outcome.

