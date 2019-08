Renegade is a pen that draws in 3D using recycled plastic bottles. A tool called the ChupaCut shreds bottles into curly tapes, which then melt inside the pen. It was designed by London-based inventor Daniel Edwards.

Produced by Claudia Romeo. Specials Thanks to Lindsay Dodgson.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.