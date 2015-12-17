Former Intel exec Renee James has joined Oracle's board

Fortune Former Intel president Renee James

Intel’s former highest-ranking female exec, Renee James — who left the company in July — has surfaced with a new gig as a board member of Oracle, the company announced on Wednesday.

Intel and Oracle have long been close partners and James was often a speaker at Oracle’s annual customer conference. So it’s not surprising that she was asked to join Oracle’s board, increasing the size of the board to 13 directors.

James was once rumoured to be in line to become CEO at Intel. She worked as the No. 2 exec to Brian Krzanich, Intel’s current CEO, and helped him lead Intel through some painful changes, including layoffs and changes in employees’ pay and bonus structures.

When she left Intel, she and Krzanich said it was to free her up to find a role as a CEO somewhere. She hasn’t announced that CEO job, yet, but often joining the boards of prestigious companies is a step in that direction.

For instance, former Cisco exec Padmasree Warrior recently joined Microsoft’s board and this week was announced as the US CEO of Chinese electric vehicle startup NextEV.

