One photo of the most delicious peas you've ever seen perfectly captures the philosophy that makes chef René Redzepi a genius

René Redzepi — the Danish chef at the forefront of the foraging movement — just posted an amazing picture of peas.

Seriously, look at these peas (more below):



At his world-renowned restaurant Noma, Redzepi serves locally foraged ingredients that have been long ignored by the Nordic food scene. Rather than importing fine dining staples from all over the place, he takes what’s available within ~60 miles of Copenhagen, spends years experimenting with how to make it as delicious as it can possibly be, and serves it to his diners in simple, yet beautiful fashion.

This pea dish — which he describes as “new season peas, barely cooked, on a crisp of roses” — captures that philosophy pretty perfectly. Who knew PEAS, of all things, could be so mouthwatering?

