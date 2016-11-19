Rene Redzepi is doing a Noma pop-up in Mexico and the cost of the meal is staggering

René Redzepi at Noma Australia. Photo: Jason Loucas

Danish chef Rene Redzepi has just announced plans for another pop-up version of Noma – this time in Mexico.

With plans to move his existing Copenhagen restaurant to a new location behind schedule, he’s decided to venture out one more time for a residency in Mexico in April and May 2017.

Redzepi says Mexico is “the place that I dream about” and he considers it “my adopted home, one filled with almost a decade of cherished memories from vacations with my family”.

But after Tokyo and then Sydney earlier this year, he’s heading to a seaside resort town of around 18,000 people called Tulum, overlooking the Caribbean Sea on the Yucatán Peninsula.

Noma Mexico will be an outdoor open-air restaurant.

He also plans to collaborate with former Noma sous chef Rosio Sanchez, who nowadays runs a taqueria, Hija de Sanchez, in Copenhagen.

“She will be a great guide for us as we delve into this culture and learn from it,” Redzepi says.

But for anyone who thought the $485 price tag for a meal at Noma Australia was a bit rich, brace yourself: the Mexican menu will cost $US600 per person plus tax (16%) and service (9%). That’s a total of $US744 – around $AU1020.

Redzepi says the Mexico price will include drinks – in Sydney, there was a wine list or diners paid $195 each for matching wines, but that’s still $340 less than the Mexico meal, which makes it look like Australian diners got an absolute bargain.

Bookings for Noma Mexico will open on Tuesday, 6 December via the restaurant’s website.

