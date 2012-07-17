Here's What New York's New Most Luxurious Condo Will Look Like When It's Complete

Photo: Courtesy of Extell Development Company

We recently toured the sales offices of One57, the super-luxury condo building that’s going up in Midtown Manhattan.The 90-story residence/hotel (a Park Hyatt will occupy the bottom 38 floors) is already making a splash. One of the building’s two penthouse was rumoured to have been bought by the Prime Minister of Qatar for some $100 million (though developer Extell has denied those rumours). And One57’s basement storage bins alone will cost as much as $200,000—more than a Mercedes.



The model kitchens, bathrooms and hall finishes at the sales office gave us a pretty good idea of what the finished apartments will look like. But for a more complete vision, check out the complete set of renderings here.

