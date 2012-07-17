Here's What New York's New Most Luxurious Condo Will Look Like When It's Complete

Photo: Courtesy of Extell Development Company
We recently toured the sales offices of One57, the super-luxury condo building that’s going up in Midtown Manhattan.The 90-story residence/hotel (a Park Hyatt will occupy the bottom 38 floors) is already making a splash. One of the building’s two penthouse was rumoured to have been bought by the Prime Minister of Qatar for some $100 million (though developer Extell has denied those rumours). And One57’s basement storage bins alone will cost as much as $200,000—more than a Mercedes.
The model kitchens, bathrooms and hall finishes at the sales office gave us a pretty good idea of what the finished apartments will look like. But for a more complete vision, check out the complete set of renderings here.
Here's what the exterior of the building will look like when it's complete. It was designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architect Christian de Portzamparc, who built it to resemble a cascading waterfall.
This is what the site currently looks like. The building has reached its full height of 1,004 feet, but completion is still about a year away.
One57 residents will have their own lobby and elevator bank, separate from the lobby and elevators that will serve the Park Hyatt on the lower floors.
There will be an amenities floor that's private for residents. It will include a library with a 24-foot-long aquarium and billiards table.
There will also be a fitness centre and yoga studio. If they prefer, residents can also use the hotel health club and spa.
Now let's take a look inside the residences. They are available in one to six bedrooms, ranging from 1,021 square feet to 13,554 square feet. Most of the smaller apartments are already sold.
Here's a rendering of the enclosed kitchen, available in larger apartments. It has double refrigerators, double stoves, double dishwashers, and a wine cooler.
In some residences, the master bathrooms will have separate water closets. Marble will be featured heavily throughout.
At 90 stories, One57 will be the tallest residential building in New York once it's completed. It will be visible on the skyline from outside the city.
