Big, Glossy Images Show What One World Trade centre Will Look Like When It's Complete

Julie Zeveloff
one world trade centre renderings

Photo: The Port Authority/The Durst organisation

The Port Authority and The Durst organisation have just released a whole bunch of new renderings of One World Trade centre and it looks like a knockout.A false fire report at the site notwithstanding, construction at One World Trade is moving along. It officially became the tallest building in New York City in late April, and will rise 1,776 feet upon its completion in early 2014.

Condé Nast will be a major tenant in the 3 million-square-foot building—the publishing company leased nearly 1.2 million square feet across 25 floors. Vantone China centre and the federal General Services Administration have also signed leases, bringing the building to 55 per cent occupancy, according to the Port Authority.

The new renderings show the building from every possible angle and offer a glimpse at what the interior will look like. They also incorporate some new design features.

View from 8 Spruce Street.

The view from Brooklyn, at dusk.

And the same view, at night.

The main entrance.

The lobby.

View from New Jersey.

View from the W Hotel New York, on Washington Street near Wall Street.

And the same view, at night.

The view from Pier 40, Hudson River Park.

The view from Staten Island.

And the view from the 9/11 Memorial Plaza, right nearby.

Buildings don't stay shiny and new forever.

