Here's What The New York City Skyline Could Look Like In 2020

If current building proposals are any indication, New York’s skyline is going to keep getting taller and taller.

For an idea of what the city will look like a few years from now, SkyscraperPage user sbarn produced gorgeous renderings of the city that incorporate current architecture projects. We first discovered them over at New York Yimbly.

To make the renderings he took existing photographs of the city’s skyline, and enhanced them with future building proposals and ongoing projects, such as Hudson Yards, One 57, and the World Trade Center Complex.

Check out how dramatic the changes between now and 2020 are going to be in NYC.

Here’s Midtown, the Upper West Side, and the Upper East Side looking south towards downtown Manhattan:

And here’s what it could look like in 2020:

Did you spot all the new buildings?

Here’s another look at present day New York looking downtown from northern Manhattan on the Upper West Side (via Flickr user pip_goat):



And here’s what it could look like in 2020:

It’ll look a bit different once Hudson Yards and One 57 are added.

