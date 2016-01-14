Renault shares are getting crushed

Renault shares have plummeted on a report the company’s emissions testing is under scrutiny.

Here’s the chart. The shares are down about 15% at the time of writing, going as low as 20%:

According to Bloomberg, Agence France Press reported that agents from the France’s Economy Ministry’s fraud office visited some Renault sites on January 7 and seized computers.

The action may tie Renault into the same scandal that engulfed Volkswagen last year, after the company admitted cheating emissions tests.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.