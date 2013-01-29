Renault-Nissan CEO: The Electric Car Revolution Is Happening

Renault-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn.

Photo: Fox Business

In an interview with Liz Claman at Fox Business, Renault-Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn said the moment of the electric car is here.”It is a revolution,” he said.



Despite the fact that the Leaf fell way short of its ambitious 2012 sales target, Ghosn says the future of the auto industry is all about fuel efficient cars.

Earlier this month, Nissan executive vice president Andy Palmer said the automaker would introduce 15 hybrids by 2016. But, Palmer told Automobile Magazine, Nissan is more interested in EVs than hybrids: He described the automaker as “agnostic” about hybrids, but “fanatical” about full-electrics, such as the Leaf.

In the interview with Claman, Ghosn supported the development of both: “In our opinion, the market is going to require much more zero-emission cars, much more fuel-efficient cars.”

But he spent more time talking about EVs, which he believes are the way forward. He described the slashing of the price of the Leaf by $6,000 as an upside of moving production from Japan to the United States, not a desperate move to boost sales of a failing car.

At the end of the interview, Claman asked about the potential of the Leaf, “Do you sit in bed at night and think, ‘One day, they’ll see that I’m right’?”

Ghosn replied: “Yes. One day, yes, you will see I’m right.”

Watch the interview at Fox Business.

video.foxbusiness.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.