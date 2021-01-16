This mini EV has recyclable materials, glass doors, and swappable batteries to avoid charge times — see more

Renault Mobilize EZ 1 Prototype.

Mobilize is a new EV and mobility brand from French automaker Renault.

The Mobilize EZ-1 is a mini EV prototype that’s shareable and made from recycled materials.

Users would only pay when they use the car and a clever battery exchange system means the car can be used continuously.

A traditional automaker spinning off a new EV and mobility brand isn’t a new move, and French automaker Renault is the latest to get in on the trend. “Mobilize” is a new mobility, energy, and data services brand within Renault, and its introduction comes with this adorable EZ-1 compact EV prototype.

Mobilize envisions users sharing the EZ-1 by only using and paying for it when needed. The little car fits two people, is only 7.5 feet long, and has top-to-bottom glass doors. It’s also made from 50% recycled materials and has a battery exchange system to avoid traditional charging.

Keep reading to learn more about the cute prototype.

The Mobilize EZ-1 is a prototype mini EV from Renault’s new EV and mobility brand, Mobilize.

It’s a tiny, two-seater EV that’s just 7.5 feet long.

The EZ-1 is made with 50% recycled materials and Mobilize says it will be 95% recyclable at the end of its life.

The car is built based on ideas of eradicating waste materials and continuous resource-use.

It has big, top-to-bottom glass doors that give occupants great outward visibility.

Here’s Mobilize design director, Patrick Lecharpy, standing next to it so you can get a feel of its size.

Renault Mobilize EZ 1 Prototype and Patrick Lecharpy, Mobilize Design director.

But what’s more is that Mobilize envisions the EZ-1 to be a shared vehicle.

Users will only pay when they use the car.

The car won’t have a key.

Instead, users can connect with it via their smartphones.

The car’s battery is also exchangeable.

This means that the battery can be swapped out for a fresh one and would reduce the time that the vehicle can’t be used because it’s being charged.

Mobilize also wants to create a whole range of EVs that suit different needs.

Should the EZ-1 happen, it will be a bit like the urban car-sharing programs in the US, however, it’s unlikely that the EZ-1 will come here.

Still, though: A shareable mini EV with a well-thought-out charging plan could benefit us all.

