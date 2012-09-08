Renault Gave The Pope A customised Electric Car For Summer Cruising

Photo: Renault

Pope Benedict XVI is now the proud owner of an electric car. On Wednesday, French automaker Renault presented him with a customised version of its Kangoo Maxi Z.E.Powered by a 44kW electric motor, it has an opening roof, removable rear side windows, electrically folding door steps, and “particularly comfortable” seats, all to keep the 85-year-old pontiff riding in style.



The new car will be used to ferry the Benedict around the grounds of Castel Gandolfo, his luxurious summer residence outside of Rome. Not to be used for public appearances, it lacks the bulletproof glass and security features that are the mark of a true Popemobile.

As the Washington Post reports, the Pope is known for his environmental policies, including the installation of photovoltaic cells on the Vatican’s main auditorium and a program to offset carbon emissions through reforestation.

Photo: Renault

[Via Jalopnik]

