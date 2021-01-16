This retro-futuristic stunner is one carmaker's vision of a future where EVs are for everyone — check it out

Renault Renault 5 Prototype.

French automaker Renault just launched the Renault 5 Prototype: an all-electric version of its iconic 5 “supermini.”

The 5 Prototype has a wonderfully retro and futuristic design.

A production version could appear in less than three years, according to Top Gear.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

One of French automaker Renault’s most iconic cars was the Renault 5, a stylish “supermini” compact car that lasted for two generations before its discontinuation in 1996. But the 5 is back, it seems â€” this time as a sleek but still very retro all-electric prototype.

Because it’s just a prototype, not much more is known about the new EV 5, but Renault said it will “democratize the electric car in Europe.” It looks strikingly similar to the original’s beloved design.

Read on to see how Renault envisions its future with the 5.

French automaker Renault just unveiled the Renault 5 Prototype: an all-electric version of the iconic R5.

Renault Renault 5 Prototype.

The Renault 5 was a popular compact car produced for two generations between 1972 and 1996.

Renault 1972 Renault 5.

The 5 returns as a petite EV meant to “democratize the electric car in Europe,” according to Renault.

Renault Renault 5 Prototype.

Source: Renault

The yellow headlights provide a pop of colour.

Renault Renault 5 Prototype.

Other finishes on the prototype were inspired by electronics, furniture, and sports.

Renault Renault 5 Prototype.

This is the closest look we have of the interior.

Renault Renault 5 Prototype.

The rear lights have aero flaps.

Renault Renault 5 Prototype.

The wheels are a tribute to the original 5.

Renault Renault 5 Prototype.

The car’s design is both retro and futuristic.

Renault Renault 5 Prototype.

It captures the same design elements as the original 5.

Renault Renault 5 Prototype.

Renault didn’t announce many more specifics about the 5 Prototype.

Renault Renault 5 Prototype.

So we don’t know how much it will cost or what sort of range it will return.

Renault Renault 5 Prototype.

Although, Top Gear expects a production version to appear in less than three years. So that’s something to look forward to.

Renault Renault 5 Prototype.

Source: Top Gear

If produced, the all-electric Renault 5 looks like it will be an ideal city car.

Renault Renault 5 Prototype.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.