Employees of Renaissance fairs and Pagan festivals are turning to the internet as their unique economy is decimated by coronavirus

Photo by Bilgin S. Sasmaz/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images A woman with a costume is seen at the Bristol Renaissance Faire in Kenosha, Wisconsin, United States on August 20, 2017. Visitors get the chance to observe 16th century’s cuisine, knight battles and many other specific things at the fair.

Renaissance fairs and pagan festivals are normally a major source of livelihood for many professional performers, artisans, and vendors.

These professionals often spend the summer travelling for this work, but the pandemic has forced the cancelation of most events.

Insider spoke with some of these performers and vendors about how they’re coping.

If you’ve ever been to a Renaissance fair, maybe you’re wondered, ‘who are the people who work here? Do they really get paid to have this much fun all day?’ “Rennies” as they’re sometimes called are performers, artisans and vendors. They often work very long hours for low pay, and in difficult conditions (imagine wearing a heavy velvet gown or leather armour all day in sweltering heat), but enjoy the unique working conditions and lifestyle. Ren fairs are a popular pastime in many states, running seasonally in spring, summer, and fall, and attracting millions of attendees, some who come for repeat visits over the summer to autumn season.

Of course, that’s all changed this year due to the global pandemic. While some fairs, like the Maryland Renaissance Festival, have adopted a “wait and see” approach to planning their season, others, like the New York Renaissance fair, have not cancelled anything yet. The Texas Renaissance fair, which is still slated to begin in October, plans to monitor the situation and implement safety protocols. Meanwhile, workers must survive and are finding it difficult to receive assistance due to the unorthodox nature and odd scheduling of festival work. Mayland-based artist Anwyn ilo usually sells her art at Ren fairs in Maryland, Colorado, and Texas. “I’ve been pushing online sales like crazy and expanded my online market. It doesn’t scratch the surface of the income I’ve lost but $US5 is better than $US0.” She’s worried about just surviving. “I’ve lost 18 weeks of shows so far. It’s terrifying as I have a child.”

Many festival workers rely on a short, specific season, to make their money for the year

(photo credit: Wendy Rover) Henna artist Wendy Rover’s work on model Autumn Cullivan

Ren fair vendors often rely on other kinds of seasonal events, since most fairs only run weekends and have a short season. This busy season often provides a large percentage of yearly income. Wendy Rover is a henna artist based in Portland who does body painting and sells various supplies at various Renaissance festivals in the Pacific Northwest. “I rely hugely on vending at summer festivals and providing art entertainment at summer parties and events. I do all kinds of festivals from neighbourhood street fairs to art and culture fests to high production value Renaissance Festivals to comic cons.” Rover also has ten seasonal employees. Her summer festival work makes up 75% of her total income. “I put quite a lot into savings to cover my expenses for the rest of the year.” She’s selling some of her products online, and creating videos for library classes that have been cancelled. Rover says she is “being as frugal as humanly possible” and she did qualify for some assistance.

Pagan festivals are another seasonal pastime that, like Ren fairs, attract loyal attendees and have many hardworking, committed performers, presenters and vendors who plan their year around these events. These festivals often feature nightly bonfires with drumming and dancing, workshops, music performances and vibrant vending markets, as well as outdoor camping. Many campgrounds are closed until further notice, like the Brushwood Folklore Centre in western New York, home to a number of festivals, like Sirius Rising in July. The event, which usually draws more than two thousand attendees, has been postponed to Summer 2021, but Brushwood is planning to offer a virtual experience for loyal campers, a number of whom set up seasonal campsites between May and September.

Sharon Knight and her husband Winter are musicians who for years would play “roughly 15-20 festivals per summer,” but prior to the lockdown they had decided to cut back a bit on touring temporarily and create other income streams. “We’re very lucky we managed to give ourselves some paid time off this year, or otherwise the pandemic would have cut our only source of income immediately. That said, we produce our own festival, Hexenfest, which has been cancelled for this year, and Winter also works in the live show industry, so once the paid time off dries up, we will be scrambling.” Like many performers these days, they rely on Patreon to stay in touch with fans and provide special content for paid subscribers. “We’ve recently added Zoom classes and socials for our Patreon subscribers. The classes are very relaxed and conversational, centered on topics related to the intersection between creativity and magic.”

Knight says she and Winter will be offering online concerts soon too. “I’ve been resistant to them because it feels strange not to have the audience feedback. But it is time to get used to this.” Knight is making new music for when things return to some semblance of normal, and taking advantage of the downtime.

Missing out on festivals will take more than a monetary tole on the tight-knit community

(photo by Peg Aloi) Bonfire at Brushwood Folklore Centre.

Employment at festivals means, in most cases, a salary for work performed, but many festivals also rely upon volunteer labour. Berta Daniels normally works each June at the New York Faerie Festival, as the “pit boss” cooking meat for the festival meal plan. Her 10-12 hour day might also include several hours in the morning making omelettes for the hungry staff, many of whom are volunteers who get free festival admission in exchange for their work. While she gets paid for her work as a crew chief, she is happy to put in some unpaid hours feeding the staff their breakfast, since she sees it as a close-knit community for the time they are all together. “It’s hard work, but it’s also fun, and I love being part of the community.” For Daniels, who is also a freelance photographer, this festival gig represents a quarter of her summer income.

For some performers, festival season is a family affair. Paolo Garbanzo, who lives in Virginia, is a professional juggler who also does history tours and gaming events year-round in the US, UK and Europe. “I travel all summer, from the beginning of June to September. ALL that work, all those contracts, are cancelled.” Part of the summer schedule normally allows for travel in the US with his partner and two teenage children, “something we cannot easily do when the kids are in school.” The pandemic has completely altered their way of life. “Summers are usually full of family time on the road, and a chance to broaden everyone’s horizons. Instead, we now all spend many more hours per day online, studying computer science and marketing, editing video, creating content. We are learning valuable skills, but it’s a much smaller world we are living in right now.”

photo by Dave Parrish Paolo Garbanzo.

Paolo’s company RenAdventures had a week-long gaming tour scheduled in the UK in June with thirty attendees, now postponed until next year. In the meantime, he and his partner Lauren (a tarot artist, singer, and dancer) are working sixty hours a week trying to reinvent their skills within a virtual economy. “We’ve had to level up in so many ways. I’ve been building a whole new business, Nat21 Adventures, running Dungeons & Dragons adventures online, selling merchandise on Kickstarter…and we also put in a much bigger garden in case food supplies run short.”

As so many people are finding, navigating the system required to apply for assistance has been fraught with delays and disappointment. “We applied for SBA, PPP and various art grants with no result,” says Garbanzo. “We finally got our UI and stimulus checks, which takes the edge off as far as paying our mortgage and bills.” But some artists, like Anwyn ilo, are finding getting assistance difficult: “My income doesn’t make sense to unemployment reps so I have little hope for that avenue.” Navigating unemployment has been challenging even for people with more traditional employment situations, due to the sheer volume of people seeking assistance, overloading and crashing websites.

For artists and self-employed workers, it’s even worse, as provisions for their unemployment claims have been delayed by the need to revamp rules and language (though some states, like New York, have finally begun to catch up with the backlog). Anwyn is discouraged by what the pandemic lockdown has revealed about artistic livelihoods: “Basically it’s a tragic sh-tstorm for those of us who’ve built an entire life around the arts and entertainment, because the government doesn’t care that we’re screwed, and the populace won’t notice our struggle until we’re gone.”

