Disgruntled Beijing Resident Throws Shoe At Property Developer Because Of Soaring Prices

Ren Zhiqiang is a Beijing developer who has angered locals with his unsympathetic comments about soaring real estate prices.



It’s gotten so bad that someone threw a pair of shoes at him. The guy yells “Go to hell!” (in Mandarin) and then raises his arms in triumph and walks out of the room. People in the audience watch him in astonishment and apparent support.

Ren laughs off the attack, saying the shoe-thrower isn’t even a house slave — that is, he can’t afford a mortgage (via Chinasmack).

