Here's The Complicated Process That Nurses Treating Ebola Have To Go Through Just To Remove Their Gloves

The Dallas nurse diagnosed with Ebola this weekend was wearing a mask, gown, shield and gloves when she treated her patient, Thomas Eric Duncan, who later died from the virus.

So how did she get Ebola?

Here’s a glimpse of the procedure a healthcare worker treating someone with the virus must follow in order to protect herself from Ebola.

Simply removing gloves is a multistep component of the CDC’s three-page manual detailing all of the gear required for healthcare workers to protect themselves properly from the virus. At one point during the procedure, a doctor or nurse is “merely a finger breadth” from Ebola, as Harvard professor of medicine C. Michael Gibson noted in a tweet.

For most people, Ebola is less contagious than the flu because it is not airborne. But for healthcare workers treating sick patients, the risk of developing the virus is serious. As a result, the CDC is now looking into how to make the process safer and easier for nurses and doctors at the front lines of treating the virus, CDC director Tom Frieden told reporters on Monday.

