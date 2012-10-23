How To Delete Those Annoying Default iPhone Apps

Photo: Flickr / jwordsmith
Apple’s mobile operating system comes pre-loaded with a bunch of default apps like Weather and Contacts.Some will find them indispensable, but if you don’t use them, you’re stuck with a bunch of useless apps hogging screen space. There’s no way to uninstall them without jailbreaking.
Until now, we learn via Lifehacker.
The sharp mind behind Ragemasta (he goes by @maty1500 on Twitter) has developed a way to end the frustration surrounding the un-deletable apps.
Scroll down to see the list of apps you can pick from. Tap the one you want to nuke–I picked Contacts
If you tap and hold on an app until all the icons wiggle, you'll see that the Contacts app has an X in the top-left corner, meaning I can delete it
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.