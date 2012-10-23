How To Delete Those Annoying Default iPhone Apps

Photo: Flickr / jwordsmith

Apple’s mobile operating system comes pre-loaded with a bunch of default apps like Weather and Contacts.Some will find them indispensable, but if you don’t use them, you’re stuck with a bunch of useless apps hogging screen space. There’s no way to uninstall them without jailbreaking.



Until now, we learn via Lifehacker.

The sharp mind behind Ragemasta (he goes by @maty1500 on Twitter) has developed a way to end the frustration surrounding the un-deletable apps.

