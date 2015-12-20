Here's how to remove a gel manicure at home

Gel polish often gets a bad rap. While it doesn’t chip, many believe it’s bad for your nails, and impossible to get off outside of a salon.

Celebrity nail artist Miho “Mei” Kawajiri works mainly with gel polish, and told us how to easily remove it at home.

It will take around 25 minutes, and you’ll need aluminium foil, cotton pads and nail polish remover (any kind).

Here’s what to do:

1. Cut cotton pads into quarters (or use cotton balls).

2. Cut foil into small squares.

3. Soak cotton in nail polish remover.

4. Place it on the nail.

5. Wrap the cotton ball onto the nail with foil, shiny side facing the nail.

6. Give it a little squeeze to make sure it’s on there.

7. Do this for all nails except the thumb on your dominant hand — you’ll need it to scrape the gel off.

8. Let each one sit for around 13 minutes.

9. Unwrap one nail at a time and pick at it to see if the gel has loosened.

10. If the gel doesn’t lift off easily it’s not ready yet — put the foil packet on for another 3 to 5 minutes.

Story by Sophie-Claire Hoeller and editing by Kristen Griffin

