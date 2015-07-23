US

These guys remotely hacked a Jeep -- here's how to prevent it from happening to you

Grace Raver, Reuters

Hackers Charlie Miller and Chris Valasek discovered a weak point in Chrysler’s Jeep Cherokee Uconnect system and exploited it to take control of a moving Jeep miles away. The duo shared all of their findings with Chrysler so that the company could develop a patch for the hardware. 

