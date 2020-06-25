Justin A. Morris/Getty Images State Road 104.

These US roads are among the least-travelled places in the country and are so remote you may not even see another car.

The Dalton Highway is one of the most isolated roads in the country, offering views of the Alaskan landscape that people have rarely seen.

Big Pine Road cuts through Death Valley, one of the most inhospitable places on the planet.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you’re looking for a remote getaway this summer, these might be the roads to take – just make sure you pack a spare canister of gas.

These US roads are among the least-travelled places in the country. Whether you’re driving through deserts, along the coast, or through Alaska, they offer views that people rarely see.

Here are 13 remote roads in the US where you won’t see another car.

Alaska State Route 11, also known as The Dalton Highway, is one of the most isolated roads in America.

DeAgostini/Getty Images Dalton Highway.

Stretching 414 miles from Fairbanks to Deadhorse, towns and service stations are few and far between. If you choose to drive this route, which is mostly reserved for ice road truckers, you’ll see vast mountain ranges, the Yukon River, the Arctic Ocean, and hardly any other cars.

Known as the Beartooth Highway, US Route 212 in Wyoming leads to Yellowstone National Park.

VWPics/Universal Images Group via Getty Images The Beartooth Highway.

Stretching for 68 miles along the Wyoming and Montana border, the highway offers views of pine forests, towering mountains, and lakes. It is closed during winter due to heavy snowfall but opens again in the spring.

US Route 50 in Utah has been dubbed America’s “loneliest road.”

Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images US Route 50.

Covering almost 3,000 miles, the 335-mile portion of Route 50 in Utah is one of the least-travelled highways in the country. It runs through the Manti-La Sal National Forest, an area known for its diverse landscape of sandstone canyons, mountains, and lakes.

New Hampshire’s portion of US Route 2 stretches 32 miles through forests and mountains.

JOSEPH PREZIOSO/Getty Images White Mountains National Forest.

The road stretches from the Maine state border to the Vermont state border. A detour along the highway will take you to the White Mountains National Forest and Mount Washington.

Stretching 143 miles, State Route 139 covers a remote part of Northern California.

Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Images State Route 139.

The route cuts through several national parks like the Modoc National Forest as well as the remote volcanic landscape near Lava Beds National Monument.

Known as the “Colonial Parkway,” State Route 90003 in Virginia is a short but not heavily trafficked highway.

Scott Neville/ For The Washington Post via Getty Images James River.

Running 23 miles between historic Jamestown and Yorktown, there are red brick bridges and tunnels along this route. The James River and York River are also visible from this road.

Big Pine Road cuts through Death Valley, one of the most inhospitable places on Earth.

Alexandra Schuler/picture alliance via Getty Images Big Pine Road.

The largely unpaved road runs for more than 50 miles between Ubehebe Crater Road and Highway 168. The trip can be dangerous given the landscape. There are occasional rock slides and frequent washouts by floods, no cellular service or gas stations for miles, and a high-clearance, four-wheel vehicle is required to navigate the track.

State Road 104 runs for over 100 miles in New Mexico with hardly a gas station in sight.

Justin A. Morris/Getty Images State Road 104.

Running from Tucumcari to Las Vegas, New Mexico, the highway cuts through dry plains lined with sagebrush. Along the route is the Conchas Lake State Park, which holds the state’s largest lakes, and an abandoned filling station that was featured in “No Country for Old Men.” There’s just one gas station along the route, so any driver needs to make sure they come prepared.

Known as the “Great River Road,” the Louisiana portion of US Route 65 is a rarely travelled route.

Tim Graham/Getty Images US Route 65.

The highway runs along waterways like the Mississippi River and through farmland. It stretches 101 miles from Clayton to the Arkansas border.

One of the loneliest roads in Arizona, US Route 160 cuts through Navajo Nation.

AWelshLad/Getty Images Along US Route 160.

While you won’t see many cars along the 250 miles between Tuba City and the New Mexico state line, you’ll drive past empty sandstone canyons and strange rock formations like the Elephant’s Feet. Also along the route is an ancient Pueblo cliff dwelling.

Centennial Valley Backcountry Drive is a 53-mile drive through one of the most remote parts of Montana.

Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Centennial Valley.

Along southwest Montana and the Idaho border, the road takes drivers through the heart of the remote Centennial Valley. At the valley’s peak during the summer, it has a population of only around 100 people, most of whom leave during the winter months. In the valley is the Red Rock Lake National Wildlife Refuge, which is home to grizzly bears, deer, and wolves.

Often called “Old Canada Road,” US Route 201 in Maine runs up to the Quebec border.

Gabe Souza/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images Kennebec Memorial Bridge.

Running from Brunswick to the Canadian border, the highway is a rural road that cuts through forests that change colour in autumn and historic towns in Maine like Bingham.

Known as “River Road,” State Route 32 in Pennsylvania runs along the Delaware River.

Comstock/Getty Images State Route 32.

Stretching for more than 40 miles from Falls Township to Kintnersville, the road runs alongside the New Jersey border and includes the historic location of the Washington River Crossing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.