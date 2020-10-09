A remote island with a lighthouse off the coast of Sweden has been transformed into a luxury hotel

- A remote island off the coast in Sweden has been transformed into a nine-bedroom luxury hotel.
- Once home to lighthouse keepers and their families, the island is accessible only by boat or helicopter.
- Guests of the new Pater Noster hotel can meditate in a 150-year-old lighthouse, soak in a seawater-filled hot tub, and sleep under the stars.
A former lighthouse keepers’ island off the coast of Sweden has been transformed into a remote luxury hotel.
Source: Pater Noster
Called Pater Noster, the island hotel is located five miles from the small sailing community of Marstrand and accessible only by boat or helicopter.
Source: Pater Noster
According to a legend shared on the hotel’s website, sailors used to utter “Pater Noster” (the Lord’s Prayer in Latin) as they passed by the island to help them navigate the surrounding reefs.
Source: Pater Noster
From 1868 to 1977, lighthouse keepers and their families lived there to help ships with safe passage, online records from Lighthouse Digest Magazine show.
Source: Pater Noster, Foghorn Publishing
Now, thanks to Swedish architecture studio Stylt, visitors can experience the remote island like the lighthouse keepers once did.
Source: Pater Noster
Housed in the original lighthouse buildings, Stylt’s new hotel consists of a main lodge with eight double rooms, plus standalone dining spaces, and a summer café.
Source: Pater Noster
There’s also an open-air bedroom for those looking to sleep under the stars. “If it’s a clear night, you will see the blink of the lighthouse in Denmark on the other side of the ocean,” Stylt founder Erik Nissen Johansen told Insider.
Source: Pater Noster
Nightly rates start at $US560 per person and include boat transport to and from the island as well as homemade breakfasts consisting of fresh bread, pastries, and jam.
Source: Pater Noster
Stylt designed the hotel to feel like home, adding vintage furniture and nautical decor in a nod to the island’s history, Johansen said.
Source: Pater Noster
The hotel encourages visitors to take advantage of the remote destination and disconnect. Overnight guests can soak in outdoor hot tubs filled with seawater …
Source: Pater Noster
… and join guided meditations in the 150-year-old lighthouse. Pater Noster also hosts occasional Champagne and oyster dinners in the space with social-distancing practices in place.
Source: Pater Noster
Adventurous guests can head out on the water for a day of deep-sea fishing …
Source: Pater Noster
… then try their hand at cooking their catches back at the main lodge while sipping on seaweed-seasoned rum cocktails.
Source: Pater Noster
The definition of luxury has changed over time, and Pater Noster represents a new breed of luxury hotel, Johansen told Insider.
Source: Pater Noster
Twenty years ago, luxury “maybe meant an expensive car or a very expensive watch,” he said. Today, “luxury is getting away from it all.”
Source: Pater Noster
