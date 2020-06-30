An entire town inspired by America's Wild West is nestled in a remote New Zealand valley — and it just hit the market for $7.5 million. Take a look inside.

The Way Studios

A 900-acre ranch in a remote New Zealand Valley is home to a replica Wyoming frontier town.

Inspired by the American West of the 1860s, the town doubles as a boutique hotel.

The ranch is currently listed for sale at $US7.5 million by New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty.

Take a look inside Mellonsfolly Ranch, which comes with a double-door saloon, robbable bank, and cowboy costume closet.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A replica Wyoming frontier town in a remote New Zealand Valley is selling for $US7.5 million American dollars.

The Way Studios

Ben Hawan of New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

Source: New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty

Known as Mellonsfolly Ranch, it is situated on 900 acres in the Ruatiti Valley of New Zealand’s North Island, about seven hours south of Auckland by car.

Google Maps

The ranch was built in 2006 and consists of a main residence, two rental houses, and 10 buildings inspired by the American West of the 1860s.

The Way Studios

Source: New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty

“Building a Western town in such an isolated place was nothing but ‘utter folly,’ hence the name,” the original owner told True West Magazine in 2007.

The Way Studios

Source: New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty, True West Magazine

The 10 period buildings can be rented out for weddings, conferences, and small-group getaways.

The Way Studios

Source: New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty

The town includes a fully licensed saloon with swinging wood doors …

The Way Studios

Source: New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty

… and a courthouse that doubles as a movie theatre.

The Way Studios

Source: New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty

There is a billiards lounge …

The Way Studios

Source: New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty

… and a bank where guests can stage hold-ups.

The Way Studios

Source: New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty

Inside, wood-burning stoves and wood paneling nod to a bygone era.

The Way Studios

Source: New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty

Rocking chairs outside storefronts hearken back to the days of watching visitors ride in on horseback.

The Way Studios

Source: New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty

Victorian decor fills Miss Nancy Ann’s Hotel Parlor & Library.

The Way Studios

Source: New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty, Old West Town

Each of its rooms is themed and named after a historical figure from the Old West.

The Way Studios

Source: New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty, Old West Town

Due to the pandemic, the ranch is no longer accepting bookings for 2020. But in the past, it has offered buyouts starting at $US7,900 per night for up to 22 guests.

The Way Studios

Source: New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty, Old West Town

The ‘Rent the Ranch’ package includes complimentary gun slinging, canon firing, horseback rides, and access to cowboy and cowgirl getups.

The Way Studios

Source: New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty, Old West Town

Outside of the town, guests can explore the property’s network of trails on foot or horseback.

The Way Studios

Source: New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty

Mellonsfolly is “deliberately remote” and has no cell or radio service, according to the ranch’s reservations page.

The Way Studios

Source: New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty, Old West Town

At its current price tag, well-heeled foreign buyers could make a bid for Mellonsfolly. According to New Zealand law, anyone who invests USD $US6.4 million (NZ $US10 million) in the country over the course of three years is eligible for an Investor 1 Resident Visa.

The Way Studios

Source: New Zealand Sotheby’s International Realty, New Zealand Immigration

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.