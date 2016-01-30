19 beautiful off-the-grid destinations that are actually worth the trek

shutterstock/Jerome Stubbs The Azores Islands are home to unforgettable scenery.

Some destinations are so unparalleled, they’re worth travelling great lengths to see.

We’ve put together a collection of 19 travel destinations that are harder to reach, but provide you with one-of-a-kind experiences and some of the world’s most dramatic scenery.

From a hidden beach in Mexico to lakes nestled in the Sahara Desert, here are 19 off-the-grid destinations to add to your bucket list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.