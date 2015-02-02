NERD ALERT! Watch a dramatic rescue of a remote-controlled car by a remote-controlled tow truck

A cool video captures a remote-controlled car being rescued by a remote-controlled tow truck after falling through a frozen lake in Magog, Canada.
The video, shot late last month using cameras installed inside both vehicles, gives the viewer a unique perspective of the miniature rescue mission.
Produced by Jason Gaines.
