Live Updates: New York and New Jersey declare state of emergency as the remnants of Hurricane Ida tear through the Northeast

- The remnants of Hurricane Ida tore through the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Wednesday.
- New York and New Jersey declared a state of emergency with officials warning people to stay home.
- Flash floods in New York City left cars submerged in water and thousands of homes without power.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
But videos shared on Twitter showed subway stations flooded with rushing water.
—Rick (@SubwayCreatures) September 2, 2021
—Jessica Layton (@JLaytonTV) September 2, 2021
—pdtv (@PDTV3) September 2, 2021
—Joe English (@JoeEEnglish) September 2, 2021
“We’re enduring an historic weather event tonight with record breaking rain across the city, brutal flooding and dangerous conditions on our roads,” he said in a tweet. “If you’re thinking of going outside, don’t. Stay off the subways. Stay off the roads. Don’t drive into these heavy waters.”
He also said that 5,300 homes had lost power.
Gov. Kathy Hochul also declared a state of emergency, advising people to “please stay off the roads and avoid all unnecessary travel.”
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy also declared a state of emergency due to widespread flooding and storm damage throughout the state.
Trenton, New Jersey, has also designated a wide swath of the city an evacuation zone and has urged citizens to leave and find shelter elsewhere by 8am Thursday.
Multiple tornadoes touched down in Maryland and New Jersey, causing damage to buildings, trees, and wires. Tornado warnings were also issued for parts of Pennsylvania and Delaware.
The National Weather Service issued thunderstorm and flash floods warnings for New York, saying it was the first time it had ever done so for New York City.
Photos and video shared online showed people wading through knee-deep water and cars on the street submerged.