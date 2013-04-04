This Trick Makes Using The Reminders App On Your Mac Much Easier

We’ve discovered a new trick that makes the Mac OS X Reminders app more useful.



Instead of having to go through the app and add an actual date a time you can just type your reminder and a specific time and the app will set everything up automatically.

For example, if you enter take the trash out tomorrow at noon, app will automatically set the reminder for that date and remove it from the name.

Annoyingly, this doesn’t apply to the iPhone reminders app.

We first saw this over at Albin’s High Adventures.

Here’s what it looks like before:

ScreenshotAnd after:

Screenshot

