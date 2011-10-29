REMINDER: This Is The Story Of Why Italy's Getting Crushed

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

After the brief market jubilation over Wednesday’s EU summit, everyone is starting to remember that the eurozone’s prognosis is actually not so great.And the pressure’s mounting again on Italy.



The cost of borrowing is soaring for Italy today. During a bond auction this morning, 10-year government bonds sold at yields north of 6%. These were the highest yields for an auction since the country joined the euro.

With the fourth-largest economy in the European Union, Italy’s $2.2 trillion debt burden has investors running scared, regardless of austerity cuts.

Here’s why forecasts for Italy are grim.

