REMINDER: Tonight Begins A Massive Week For The Economy, And Everyone Will Be Watching

Just a quick reminder: This is going to be a huge week for the economy, everyone will be watching, and the festivities start later tonight. So enjoy your Sunday, and then get back to your computer to watch it all.



We did a whole preview of this yesterday, but the gist is that tonight is the beginning of Global PMI Day, which is when each country reports manufacturing data.

Then the rest of the week there’s lots of data from the US.

And because everyone is so focused on whether the Fed is going to tighten policy soon, the data takes on added importance.

So come back this evening, and follow Sam Ro covering the Asian data, and then in the early morning Monday for European coverage, followed by US data tomorrow.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.