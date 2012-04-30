REMINDER: This Week Is Going To Be Huge

Photo: Daniel Lobo via Flickr

We explained this weekend that in terms of newsflow that matters for markets, this could be one of the busiest weeks that anyone can remember for a long time.So we’re not going to run over everything here, but a quick reminder is in order.



This week is indeed stacked with data.

Starting today we get Chicago PMI, Personal Income & Spending, and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Report.

Then starting tomorrow we get global PMI day, followed by tons of labour data throughout the week, capping off on Friday with the Non-Farm Payrolls Report.

Also tomorrow, there will be a decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia, followed by an ECB decision on Thursday.

Add in the big elections of next weekend: France, Greece, Italy (regionals) and you have quite a combustive mix of things coming up.

